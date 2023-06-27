Arsenal have just days to agree Ethan Nwaneri contract amid strong interest from Man City & Chelsea

Arsenal have just days to agree scholarship terms with youngster Ethan Nwaneri amid rival interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old is highly thought of at Arsenal - Jack Wilshere has singled him out for praise - and made his debut for the club against Brentford last September, when he was just 15, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history in the process. However, his contract expires on Friday, and the Gunners face a race to agree scholarship terms, as City and Chelsea hover, per the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Chelsea and City are regarded as the clubs that pay the highest wages to academy players, and the Blues have already signed one prospect from the Gunners, nabbing Omari Hutchinson last summer. Nwaneri cannot sign professional terms until he is 17 but the report states that the Gunners have made him an attractive offer, and have also attempted to map out a path to the first-team, with boss Mikel Arteta involved in the negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are unable to demand a fee for Nwaneri if he does leave, but they will be due compensation should he decide to move on, although that will be settled by tribunal. They would receive a larger amount than is usual when a player of his age moves, though, because he has played for the first-team.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to formalise their agreement with Nwaneri but are acutely aware of the interest in him.