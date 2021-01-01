Arsenal duo Aubameyang and Lacazette to miss Everton match

The Gunners will be shorthanded in attack for their game against the Toffees on Friday at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have confirmed that strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will both miss out on Friday's match against Everton.

Aubameyang is still recovering from a bout of Malaria while Lacazette suffered a strain to his left hamstring during Sunday's draw against Fulham.

The Gunners also provided injury updates on Martin Odegaard as well as defensive pair Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.

"Alex has sustained a strain to his left hamstring and will be unavailable for Friday’s match against Everton," Arsenal's official website said on Lacazette. "He will continue to work with the medical team and will be assessed ahead of next week’s matches."

On Aubameyang, the Gunners announced: "Auba will be unavailable for Friday’s match against Everton, but is hoping to resume light training by the end of this week."

There was a more optimistic update on Odegaard, who is working his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since early April.

"Martin is now back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the Everton match regarding his availability," Arsenal said.

Tierney and Luiz are both long-term injury absences, with the Gunners hoping to have both back in the coming weeks.

"David is making very good progress and is hoping to integrate back into light training with the squad next week," Arsenal said.

On Tierney, the club said: "Kieran continues to make positive progress and is hoping to be back in training within two to three weeks."

Everton are sitting three points and one place above Arsenal in the table, but the Gunners are likely to be more cautious with their stars as the Europa League has become the club's focus.

Arsenal are nine points back of a European place while they could clinch Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

The Gunners will hope all of their top performers will be fit for their semi-final first leg against Villarreal on April 29.

The second leg against former boss Unai Emery's side is set for May 6.

