'Starting to wobble?' - Arsenal's draw to Brentford sparks supporter fears of 'getting torn apart' by Man City

Ewan Gennery
Arsenal fans have started to express their concern as their side drew to Brentford on Saturday with Manchester City up next in the Premier League.

  • Arsenal drop points for second week in a row
  • Gunners could only muster draw vs Brentford
  • Arteta's side face title rivals Man City in PL next

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal were held at home by Brentford despite taking the lead on Saturday afternoon. Leandro Trossard's first goal for the Gunners was cancelled out by Ivan Toney as the Premier League leaders dropped points for the second weekend in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta's side will play Manchester City for the first time in the league this season on Wednesday and worry has started to grow amongst members the Arsenal faithful all too familiar with late-season trouble.

ARSENAL CONCERNS AFTER DRAW:

Arsenal Tweet 1TwitterArsenal Tweet 2TwitterArsenal tweet 3TwitterArsenal tweet 4TwitterArsenal tweet 5Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners' biggest test comes on Wednesday as they host Manchester City. They are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League after playing the same amount of games. City play Aston Villa on Sunday and the gap could be just three points by the time the pair face off.

