‘Arsenal demise a shame but Arteta can pick them up’ – Almunia thinks Gunners have perfect boss

The former Gunners goalkeeper is backing a fellow Spaniard to bring the good times back to north London following a period of alarming regression

Mikel Arteta is the man to rekindle former glories at , says Manuel Almunia, with it a “shame” to see how far the Gunners have fallen over recent years.

Arsene Wenger walked away from Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018 having taken the club as far as he could over the course of an iconic 22-year spell at the helm.

Regression had started to set in prior to the Frenchman’s departure, with the three-time Premier League title winners having slipped out of the top four. Unai Emery was unable to get the north London giants back on track, with the managerial baton passed to Arteta as a result.

More teams

He has offered encouragement across the early weeks of his reign, with forward momentum considered to have been established prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

Former Gunners goalkeeper Almunia admits there is still a long way for the club to go, but feels the right pieces of the puzzle are being collected on and off the field.

The Spaniard told Marca: “With Arsenal, as the big club that they are, it's a shame to see them like this. For the history, infrastructure, British and global fans and the attraction in general, they should be in the and higher up in the league.

“Sooner or later, they'll be among the best again and I'm sure Mikel will help with that. He was a player not long ago. He's shared the dressing room with some of the players he coaches now and he knows what modern football is like and he'll know what the best thing for them is. He has to be given time.”

Article continues below

Arteta did have Arsenal back in contention for major honours before an enforced break, with progress made to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Success has continued to be enjoyed in that competition over recent years, despite failing elsewhere, and Almunia believes one more success could open the floodgates.

A man who spent eight years with the Gunners between 2004 and 2012 added: “With trophies, I imagine it's a question of eras and a big title can break the ice. From there, the players will believe that they can win more and that's momentum.”

Arsenal’s last triumph came in 2017, with there an obvious desire on their part to end a barren run on the trophy front sooner rather than later.