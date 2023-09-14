Arsenal set to complete deadline-day move for Australia World Cup star Kyra Cooney-Cross

- Midfielder in London for medical
- Will complete deadline day move
- Arsenal to pay £140,000 fee
WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old was in London on Thursday to undergo a medical before completing a move to the Women's Super League team, Evening Standard reports.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Australia international Cooney-Cross had been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United but has opted to join the Gunners on the final day of the transfer window.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Article continues belowGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT? The midfielder could be in action when Jonas Eidevall's team start their league campaign against Liverpool on October 1.