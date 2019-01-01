Arsenal confirm Ozil and Kolasinac out of squad as police investigate 'security incidents'

The pair were victims of an attempted car-jacking in July and will be out of the squad for their opener as authorities investigate the situation

have announced Mesut Ozil and Saed Kolasinac will not be part of the squad that opens the Premier League season against Newcastle, following "further security incidents" which the club says are being investigated by police.

The pair were the victims of an attempted car-jacking in late July, after returning to London following the club's tour of the United States.

The statement from the club says: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

Arsenal have declined to comment further on the situation.

