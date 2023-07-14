Arsenal confirm Jurrien Timber's squad number after defender seals move from Ajax

Yash Thakur
Jurrien Timber 2022-23 ArsenalGetty
J. TimberArsenalTransfers

Arsenal announced the signing of Ajax and Dutch defender, Jurrien Timber, on a long-term deal.

  • Timber joins Arsenal
  • The Dutchman will wear 12
  • Second summer signing for Mikel Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's new signing, Timber, will wear the number 12 shirt after the Gunners announced his signing on a long-term deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old made 121 senior appearances in all competitions for Ajax. He won two league titles and a Dutch Cup during his time with Ajax and was an integral part of the team. The defender is Arsenal's second signing of the summer after Kai Havertz.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jurrien Timber Arsenal GFXGetty/GOALJurrien Timber Ajax 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMBER? The Utrecht-born player will join Arsenal for their pre-season tour as they prepare to face MLS All-Stars on July 20.

Editors' Picks