Arsenal confirm Bellerin has successful surgery on ACL rupture

The right-back was ruled out for up to nine months after being stretchered off against Chelsea earlier this month

Arsenal have confirmed defender Hector Bellerin has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The Spain right-back appeared to twist his knee against Chelsea on January 19 when he was making his first start since recovering from a calf strain.

It was later confirmed Bellerin will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season and Arsenal announced on Thursday he has had an operation in Spain, which has gone as planned.

In a medical update posted to the club's website, Arsenal said Bellerin "has now commenced recovery and [his] rehabilitation programme" after completing surgery in Spain on Wednesday.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Premier League champions Manchester City, Arsenal also had positive news on Laurent Koscielny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Captain Koscielny is back in full training after suffering a facial injury in last week's FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, is being assessed as the Armenia international prepares to make his comeback from a foot injury.

The Armenian has not featured since the Gunners' 2-0 home loss to Tottenham on December 19 when he was brought off at half-time.

Unai Emery's squad already received a boost earlier today with the arrival of midfielder Denis Suarez from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.

Suarez penned a new deal with the Catalan club, but Arsenal have the option to force through a permanent deal at the end of the season should they wish.

The 25-year-old links up with his former boss Emery after working with the Spaniard at Sevilla earlier in his career.

But despite the deadline-day signing, former Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has criticised the club for failing to land any permanent deals this month as they try and fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The north London club are facing fierce competition from Chelsea and Manchester United in particular.

They currently occupy fourth spot but are ahead of the Blues on goal difference alone while United trail them by two points after drawing with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

If they do falter in the league Emery's side could also qualify for the Champions League through winning the Europa League after making it through the group stage.