Arsenal concede penalty and receive red card in Tottenham meltdown with Champions League qualification at stake

With the chance to secure a place in next year's Champions League, Arsenal have suffered a self-inflicted meltdown against Tottenham on Thursday, conceding an early penalty and going down to 10 men within 33 minutes.

Cedric was judged to have fouled Son Heung-min in the box in the 21st minute - a decision the Gunners fiercely disagreed with - before Rob Holding received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Tottenham took a two-goal lead into half-time and extended their advantage over the visitors in the second half to win 3-0.

Arsenal concede early penalty

The Gunners went behind 1-0 as Harry Kane converted from the spot, but they were unhappy with the penalty decision.