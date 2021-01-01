Arsenal complete Rekik signing

have completed the signing of Omar Rekik from .

The 19-year-old will join the Gunners' Under 23s side after penning a professional contract with the club.

The Under 21 international is yet to make his senior debut, having played regularly in the fourth-tier of German football with Hertha Berlin II this season.

More teams

"Omar Rekik has signed a professional contract with us and joins our under-23s squad," a statement on Arsenal's website read.

"The 19-year-old has joined us from side Hertha Berlin. Omar is a ball playing centre half who can play on both sides.

"Omar was born in the and he has played internationally at youth level for Tunisia and the Netherlands. Throughout his youth career he also spent time at , , Eindhoven and .

"Everyone at Arsenal welcomes Omar to the club and we look forward to supporting his ongoing development.

Article continues below

"This contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Thursday that the defender's arrival would be announced imminently, telling reporters at a press conference: "He’s a young talent that we’ve been following for a while that we believe has a really bright future."

Rekik is the north London side's first signing of the January transfer window.