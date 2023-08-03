Will Arsenal change Folarin Balogun sale stance after Gabriel Jesus injury? Mikel Arteta delivers update on USMNT striker

Arsenal have lost Gabriel Jesus to an untimely injury, but Mikel Arteta says that will not change the club’s plans when it comes to Folarin Balogun.

Brazil international to miss start of new season

American frontman an option to provide cover

Transfer expected to happen before window closes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have seen United States international Balogun heavily linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window. A deal there was expected to be done as the 22-year-old – who starred on loan at Reims last season – has made it clear that he wants to take in regular first-team football. The presence of Jesus in north London appeared set to deny him those opportunities in 2023-24, but the Brazil international has now picked up a knee problem.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if that setback could alter Arsenal’s plans when it comes to Balogun, with more of an effort made to keep the USMNT star on board, Arteta told reporters: “The plan with Flo doesn't change at all, but unfortunately, with Gabby, we are not going to have him. We have other options to play with different qualities of players, so we will adapt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eddie Nketiah took the captain’s armband during a 1-1 Emirates Cup draw with Monaco on Wednesday, and he is another striking option available to Arteta. Balogun did not figure in the aforementioned fixture, as he nurses a knock of his own, but he has seen game time during pre-season friendly dates with Nurnberg and the MLS All-Stars.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The expectation is that Balogun will be on the move before the next transfer deadline passes. Serie A giants Inter have cooled their interest in the highly-rated forward, but he has also been linked with the likes of Juventus, RB Leipzig, Marseille and Chelsea.