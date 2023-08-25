Arsenal Champions League tickets: fixtures, prices and more

Catch the Gunners back live in action for a chance at European glory

Few club competitions carry prestige and glamour quite like the UEFA Champions League, with Europe’s top continental knockout event one of the biggest prizes to be claimed across football worldwide - and after a prolonged hiatus from the high table, Arsenal are now back in the hot seat for success.

Fresh from a top-four finish in the 2022-23 Premier League, the Gunners join Premier League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United, plus a host of heavyweights from the best leagues in the world, like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, in the race to be crowned kings of Europe.

But just how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action on their journey across the continent? GOAL breaks down how you can get tickets to catch Arsenal in action during the 2023-24 Champions League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and much more.

Arsenal 2023-24 Champions League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Price September 19/20, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00 October 3/4, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00 October 24/25, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00 November 7/8, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00 November 28/29, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00 December 12/13, 2023 TBC TBC £70.00 - £103.00

What is Arsenal’s Champions League journey so far?

Across the history of the UEFA Champions League - and its predecessor iteration, the European Cup - Arsenal have been one of the tournament’s great bridesmaids, with the big prize one of the major pieces of silverware on offer to elude them over the years.

With Manchester City’s victory last term, there have now been six clubs from England who have claimed the honour, the Gunners are not among them, mustering their best finish back in 2006 when they finished as runners-up to Barcelona following the heartbreak of a late loss in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Since their last appearance in 2016-17, Arsenal have spent most of their time in action in the UEFA Europa League, or out of Europe entirely. But with their place back in the UEFA Champions League secured for another season, they will have their eyes on a deep run through the tournament, and securing qualification once again too.

Who will Arsenal face in the Champions League?

Arsenal will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with six group-stage matches against opponents yet to be determined. Though the Gunners booked their place automatically for the competition, several other clubs will enter following several qualification rounds, with the draw made on August 31, 2023.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will see 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, with these sides then playing a round-robin mini-league against each other, home and away. Each group will include a team from one of four pots, where sides are seeded based on their prior performance and qualification method.

Furthermore, teams cannot be drawn against clubs from the same country at this stage, meaning Arsenal will not face City, United or Newcastle. The Gunners will be in Pot 2 for the draw, which means they cannot be also drawn against their fellow sides in Real Madrid, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Porto.

How to buy Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Getty Images

Fans will be able to buy UEFA Champions League tickets to see Arsenal in action one of two ways; either through the club’s official ticket portal or through secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former will be the only official outlet for Arsenal fans to pick up tickets not just for European games but also for their domestic fixtures, while the latter offers supporters an additional chance to secure their seat, given the high demand.

For further information on how you can buy Arsenal tickets, head to GOAL's handy guide telling you where to look, how much they will cost you, how to get the best deal and other options for securing your seat.

When are Champions League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Champions League fixtures are traditionally released following the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League tickets will be available for sale each time fixtures are confirmed for Europe. The best place to keep tabs when it comes to on-sale dates is through the club’s official ticket portal.

How much are Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League are expected to fall in line with the club’s Category A price tier for domestic fixtures in the Premier League and knockout cup competitions.

This means prices for adults will start around the £70.00 mark and rise towards the three-figure range, while concessionary tickets will start around £30.00 and duly rise too, depending on your seat allocation.

Away ticket prices will be set by the host club Arsenal face off with.

Getty Images

Can you get Arsenal Champions League tickets without being a member?

While some clubs sell UEFA Champions League tickets to non-members, Arsenal do not appear to be one of them.

If fans wish to make a purchase through the club’s official ticket portal, they will need to either be a season ticket holder or a club member.

When was the last time Arsenal played in the Champions League?

The last time Arsenal played in the UEFA Champions League was during the 2016-17 season when they reached the last-16.

The Gunners progressed top of Group A, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Ludogorets Razgrad and Basel, but suffered a resounding two-legged loss to Bayern Munich.

Has Arsenal ever won the Champions League?

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League, with the Gunners coming nearest when they reached the 2006 final, held at the Stade de France in Paris.

Arsene Wenger’s side finished as runners-up in the tournament after they were beaten by Barcelona, with the La Liga outfit recording a 2-1 victory.

Where will the Champions League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium, the home of the England national football team.

Since opening in 2007, the venue has become a key stadium for major fixtures and will host the final for the third time, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

Where can I buy Champions League final tickets?

UEFA Champions League final tickets are officially sold by three outlets; UEFA’s official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Arsenal will relish their return to the UEFA Champions League every step of the way, but fans who want to come along for the ride will have to be club members if they want to officially pick up their tickets from the Gunners.

Alternatively, fans can still explore additional options through secondary resale sites like StubHub, as they look to secure their seat in order to cheer on the team across their European exploits.