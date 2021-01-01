Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on Odegaard injury after Real Madrid loanee misses Slavia draw

The Spaniard offered a rough timeframe for the midfielder's recovery following his team's latest Europa League outing

Mikel Arteta gave an update on Martin Odegaard's injury after the Real Madrid loanee was forced to miss Arsenal's 1-1 Europa League draw with Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Odegaard returned to Emirates Stadium from international duty with Norway last week nursing an ankle issue, but still managed to play the full 90 minutes of the Gunners' 3-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Arteta decided not to risk the 22-year-old again in the first Europa quarter-final leg, however, and admitted post-match that the playmaker may need some extra time on the sidelines to make a full recovery.

What's been said?

Asked if he had any concerns over Odegaard's long term availability, Arteta told a press conference: “We don’t know.

“He wasn’t able to play today and he will be out, I think, for the next game or two.

"But we don’t know yet.”

What other games could Odegaard miss?

Arteta's comments suggest that Odegaard will be unavailable for selection when Arsenal take in a trip to Bramall Lane to face the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday.

He could also be a doubt for their second leg clash with Slavia in the Czech Republic four days later, with the Gunners then set to wrap up their April schedule with top-flight fixtures against Fulham and Everton.

Arsenal falter in Europe without Odegaard

Arteta's side sorely missed Odegaard's creativity in the middle of the pitch against Slavia on Thursday night as they struggled to manufacture clear cut chances throughout the contest at the Emirates.

The Gunners eventually managed to find a breakthrough via a superb finish from substitute Nicolas Pepe with four minutes remaining, but shot themselves in the foot by conceding an away goal in stoppage time as Tomas Holes headed home for the visitors.

The 1-1 draw means Arsenal will now have to avoid a defeat or a 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic to keep their hopes of winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Odegaard's record for Arsenal

Odegaard has settled into life in north London quickly following his January loan move from Madrid, becoming a key member of Arteta's squad in the process.

The Norwegian has already featured in 13 games across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals along the way.

