Arsenal blamed for Saliba loan frustration as St Etienne miss out on defender loan deal

The Ligue 1 outfit had been hoping to see a familiar face return to their ranks, but delays on deadline day meant no move was made

St Etienne have put the blame for William Saliba’s deadline day frustration on , with the outfit claiming they had a loan deal lined up “long before the transfer window closed”.

The 19-year-old defender was expected to head out of Emirates Stadium before the summer market closed for business.

He only officially linked up with the Gunners over the summer, having spent the 2019-20 campaign with St Etienne.

Big things were expected of the youngster in north London, but Mikel Arteta is not yet in a position where a relatively untested talent can be thrust into Premier League action.

That left a door open for more important minutes to be collected elsewhere, with St Etienne eager to welcome a familiar face back onto their books.

They claim to have put everything in place at their end, only for delays on Arsenal’s part to see the window slam shut with Saliba still in .

A statement on the French club’s official website read: “Long before the transfer window closed, AS had reached an agreement with William Saliba and accepted Arsenal's offer for a one-season loan.

“Unfortunately, all the administrative conditions could not be met in time, in England, for the completion of the deal.

“The disappointment is great for ASSE and William Saliba, who was particularly determined to return to a club where he has flourished.”

