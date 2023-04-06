‘The biggest star at Arsenal is the team’ - Gunners playing their ‘best football since Wenger’, says ex-forward Eduardo

Former Arsenal forward Eduardo has praised the "beautiful football" of Mikel Arteta's team, comparing them to the days of Arsene Wenger.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a three-year spell at Arsenal between 2007 and 2010, former Croatian international Eduardo da Silva scored 21 goals in 67 appearances, before departing to Shakhtar Donetsk. His period in north London was enough for him to experience the excellent management skills of Gunners legend Arsene Wenger, and in a recent interview with The Athletic, Eduardo has compared Arteta's current side to "my team under Wenger," saying "they are on the same road as we were in 2007-08."

WHAT THEY SAID: "The biggest star at Arsenal is the team," Eduardo told The Athletic in a recent interview. Praising the team spirit and togetherness of the current squad, he added: "I don’t think this is a club built for superstars. The last one was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but that didn’t work out. They don’t rely on one or two players... Mikel Arteta has got them working as a team and not as individuals. It is about hard work and the dressing room being together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eduardo's comments come as Arsenal gear up for the crucial final phase of the season. Despite very few people having them down as title challengers at the start of the season, they go into their final nine games with an eight-point lead over Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? This weekend, Arsenal face one of their toughest tests of the season so far, travelling to Anfield to face an unpredictable Liverpool side that has floundered at times but is capable of blowing teams away on their day - as their recent 7-0 win over Manchester United highlighted.