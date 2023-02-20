Arsenal and Aston Villa data analyst fracas to be investigated by the FA

The Football Association will investigate the angry scenes on the touchline after Arsenal scored a late winner against Aston Villa.

  • Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-2
  • Score two late goals
  • Staff from both sides clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's dramatic 4-2 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday saw bizarre scenes at the end of the game as Miguel Molina, who is part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff, clashed with Victor Manas, who is Aston Villa's data analyst. Manas appeared to be furious at Molina's enthusiastic celebrations and confronted the Arsenal man, resulting in chaotic scenes on the touchline. The Football Association is now investigating the clash between the two clubs, who could face sanctions depending on the findings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta said after the game that Arsenal would also look into the matter. "Like anything that happens in the stand, we will look at it and address it and take action if necessary," he explained.

Villa had looked set to win the game after twice going ahead. However, Arsenal hit back to level the match and then scored twice in stoppage time to seal all three points.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gabriel Martinelli celebrating Arsenal Aston Villa 2022-23Getty ImagesArsenal celebrating Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez downbeat Premier League 2022-23Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday at Leicester City, while Aston Villa head to Everton on Saturday.

