Arsenal appoint new director of football operations to work alongside Arteta & Edu

Richard Garlick, who has previously filled a similar role at West Brom, will be filling a behind the scenes role at Emirates Stadium

have revealed that Richard Garlick will be taking on the role of director of football operations at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners bringing in further assistance for Mikel Arteta and Edu.

Garlick, who is currently director of football at the Premier League, has previously spent time working at .

He will be stepping into a void created by Huss Fahmy’s departure from Arsenal in October 2020.

Contract talks will be an important part of Garlick’s new role, with it his responsibility to ensure that the best possible talent is kept available to first-team coach Arteta.

Technical director Edu and academy manager Per Mertesacker also form part of the backroom team in north London.

“Richard Garlick is joining Arsenal as Director of Football Operations,” read a statement from the Premier League heavyweights.



“Richard, who is currently Director of Football at the Premier League and was previously Director of Football Administration at West Bromwich Albion, will join the club in the coming months.

“He will be a member of the Arsenal executive team and will be working closely with Technical Director Edu, Manager Mikel Arteta and Academy manager Per Mertesacker.

“His responsibilities will include football operations in the first team and academy, all player contract management and relationships with football’s governing bodies.

“Richard, a qualified solicitor specialising in sports law, has been at the Premier League since 2018. He was previously at West Bromwich Albion for eight years.”

Arsenal have seen a number of prominent figures behind the scenes vacate their roles over recent months, with some tough decisions being taken.

A freshening up of the ranks is intended to help deliver a reversal in fortune on and off the field.

Arteta has started to turn the tide on a Premier League stage of late, with three successive victories lifting the Gunners away from relegation danger.

They are also through to round four of the and the last-32 of the , while another transfer window swung open on January 1 and presents Arsenal with an opportunity to further bolster their ranks for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.