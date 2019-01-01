Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as new head coach

The former Gunners captain has joined from Manchester City, where he was serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant, and signed a contract until 2023

have appointed Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach.

The 37-year-old has signed a contract until 2023 and will be unveiled at a press conference at Emirates Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Arteta spent five years with the Gunners as a player between 2011 and 2016, winning two FA Cups before retiring and making the move into coaching.

He arrives at Arsenal from , where he has worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant for the past three years.

The Spaniard replaces Unai Emery at the Emirates, who was sacked three weeks ago following the club’s worst run of form for 27 years.

Arteta will travel up to later this evening to join up with the Arsenal squad ahead of Saturday’s game against at Goodison Park.

He will watch the match from the stands, with Freddie Ljungberg - who has been filling in as interim boss since Emery was dismissed - in charge for the final time.

The appointment ends a turbulent few weeks for Arsenal, who have won just one game under Ljungberg, and the heirachy will hope Arteta’s arrival will halt a slide which has seen them fall just seven points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's trip to .

The Gunners have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions and haven't kept a clean sheet on their travels since the opening weekend of the season at Newcastle.

