Arsenal agree £3m Marquinhos transfer as Gunners close in on Sao Paulo attacker

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian winger Marquinhos.

The Gunners have been holding extensive talks with Sao Paulo over the 19-year-old during the past week and an agreement has now been reached.

Final details still need to be sorted out before the deal can be concluded, but Marquinhos is now expected to be Arsenal’s first signing of the transfer window.

How much will Arsenal pay?

GOAL has been told that the fee for Marquinhos will be around £3 million ($3.7m).

Arsenal have taken advantage of a contract loophole to land the forward for such a low price, with Sao Paulo reluctantly having to accept the offer due to fears he could leave for free, despite his current deal not due to expire in 2024.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

What sort of player is Marquinhos?

Marquinhos is a talented young forward who mainly operates as a winger - but he can also play through the centre.

He is left-footed and is comfortable on either wing, although his preferred role is wide out on the right so he can cut inside on his favoured foot.

He broke through into the Sao Paulo side as a 18-year-old, making his debut against Flamengo in July, 2021.

What are Arsenal’s plans for him?

Marquinhos is being signed as ‘one for the future’, sources have confirmed to GOAL.

Providing the deal goes through without any last minute hitches, he could be given an opportunity to work with the first-team during pre-season.

If he impresses he could earn himself a place on the summer tour to the United States.

His arrival will not have an impact on Arsenal’s main summer transfer plans, with the Gunners looking at bringing in two senior attacking stars.

Talks are continuing over a potential move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and the North London club also have an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonathan David and Tammy Abraham.

