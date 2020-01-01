‘Arsenal should take £20m gamble on Stones’ – Parlour urges Gunners to battle West Ham for Man City centre-half

The Hammers are said to have an offer on the table for the England international, but Mikel Arteta is also in the market for another defender

need to “take a chance” on John Stones and join West Ham in a £20 million ($26m) race for the centre-half, says Ray Parlour.

The Hammers are reported to have readied a bid for the international that Pep Guardiola will deem acceptable.

City are in the market for defensive additions of their own and may look to free up funds and space in their squad by moving Stones on.

Various landing spots have been mooted for the 26-year-old, with a return to speculated on at one stage.

Arsenal have also been linked with the cultured defender on a regular basis down the years, and a door of opportunity may be swinging open.

Mikel Arteta has been urged to plug leaks in his back line at Emirates Stadium, with Parlour claiming that Stones could be the perfect choice at a relatively reasonable price.

The former Gunners winger told talkSPORT: “That would be a great deal for West Ham if they could get John Stones for £20 million.

“Especially when you look at Nathan Ake who is going to City for £40m…

“Arsenal are desperate for a centre-half, so why don’t they take a chance and try to put in a bid for Stones?

“He’s had a bad time in recent years and he hasn’t really gone to where City thought he might go to, but you don’t become a bad defender overnight, he just needs a bit of coaching.

“And that’s where it could be key with Arsenal, because obviously Arteta has worked with him over the last few years at Man City.

“But if West Ham could get him for that price it would be a great deal, an absolutely brilliant deal.”

Parlour is not the first former Arsenal star to suggest that the Gunners should be in the market for Stones, with Paul Merson another of those to have urged Arteta into making a move.

He told the Daily Star: “They need a centre-back, a central midfielder and another striker. The whole spine of the team really.

“And I think he might go for John Stones at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem to trust him, and Arteta has worked with him before.

“Arsenal need an out and out defender, not another David Luiz who knows how to play the ball out from the back but makes a lot of mistakes.

“But Stones is English, young enough to improve, and Arteta will know all about him and know he fits into the system.”