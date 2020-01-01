Arsenal's 2020-21 kit: New home and away jersey styles and release dates

The Gunners' new home strip features the classic set-up with some unique accents, while their away kit could be a throwback to their Highbury days

are embarking on a new era under Mikel Arteta and they will mark the occasion with a brand-new collection of shirts from Adidas.

Goal has the latest information about the North Londoners' 2020-21 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they expected to be fully released and more.

Arsenal's 2020-21 home kit

The Gunners' latest home strip was launched on July 23, revealing a slightly darker red base along with the traditional white sleeves and a number of striking design features.

It is the second home kit under Arsenal's new deal with Adidas, who took over from previous supplier Puma in 2019-20.

The dark shade of red has subtle geometric patterns - inspired by old art deco 'A' feature of kits in the 1930s - and the white-capped sleeves will be adorned with stripes, similar to the and home kits.

The chevrons on the red base face east and west, which is a deliberate nod to the the directions the cannon has faced on the badge, combining past and present.

Arsenal's 2020-21 away kit & release date

No details have been released on Arsenal's away kit, but if leaks online are to be believed, the Gunners will be outfitted in an off-white strip with a red streaks during their away days.

The pattern resembles a marble surface, which could be a nod to the famed Marble Halls at their old home of Highbury.

Arsenal's away kit is expected to be launched in late in July.

⚠⚪🔴 BREAKING: Arsenal 20-21 Away Kit Leaked: https://t.co/9mi1o3IsTU — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 28, 2020

Arsenal's 2020-21 third kit & release date

Arsenal's third kit is suggested to be completely blue and repeating the marbled pattern from the potential away kit.

With the home jersey and away strip expected to be released in July, the third shirt could be slated for unveiling in August.