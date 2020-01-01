Arokodare needs to get himself to Bundesliga level – Koln general manager Heldt

The Nigerian teenager has shown a glimpse of his qualities in the German top-flight after making two appearances for the Billy Goats so far

Tolu Arokodare is developing well at Koln but he needs to refine his skills at the level, according to the club general manager Horst Heldt.

The 19-year-old striker joined Markus Gisdol's side on a season-long loan from Latvian club Valmiera in the summer and he has been involved in two league matches.

Arokodare made his Bundesliga debut as a 76th-minute substitute after replacing Sebastian Andersson in Koln's 1-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld on September 26.

A week later, he was thrown into the fray in the 77th minute as beat the Billy Goats 3-1.

In his assessment, Heldt is confident the Lagos-born attacker will add quality to the team as they currently occupy the 16th spot in the league table with two points after five matches.

“Tolu [Arokodare] is learning a lot at the moment, it has to be said,” Heldt told Goal.

“He caused furore in Latvia, rising from the ashes like a Phoenix and causing us to take notice. He is still a young player at 19 and he has the qualities to develop.

“At 19 he still needs time though. We tend to play with one man upfront, so his challenge is to put himself in a position to be given more playing time. I just spoke about Sebastian [Andersson], who is developing well. Tolu has to do the same.

“He has played already and I am sure that if he keeps working as hard as he has been then he will add something to our side.”

Heldt also reserved praise for some rare qualities Arokodare has shown in trainings.

He continued; "He has qualities that aren’t easy to find; he is strong in the air and hard to dispossess.

“He has to refine those skills at Bundesliga level, but that is the kind of normal process that players adjust to through working hard in training and getting time on the pitch. He is doing that, he is eager to learn and I am sure he will develop well.”

Arokodare and his compatriot Kingsley Ehizibue are in contention to play a part when Koln welcome to the RheinEnergieStadion for their next Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.