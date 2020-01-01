Aribo delighted to be back for Rangers, focuses on St Mirren clash

The Nigeria international missed a number of games for the Gers and looks forward to contributing his quota on his return from an illness

midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his pleasure to rejoin his teammates after overcoming an undisclosed illness.

The 24-year-old missed the Gers’ game against Lech Poznan as he has been battling with ill health since returning from international duty with .

The midfielder will be expected to return to action for Steven Gerrard’s men when they face in Wednesday’s League Cup tie.

Aribo has explained how he has missed football action during his inactivities and warned Rangers to be battle-ready for their clash against the Buddies.

“It is always good to be back with the boys. When I'm out I miss it a lot,” Aribo said in a pre-match press conference.

“I'm happy to be back playing football. The strength and depth of our squad have shown.

“St Mirren is a tough match and as a Cup game you know it will be a difficult challenge and we have to bring our best.

“We take each game as it comes, our focus is only on the next match. You need to be 100% focused on St Mirren.”

Aribo has featured in several positions for Rangers this season, including a wing-back role and the versatile midfielder has revealed he is prepared to assist his team in any way they need his help.

“I'm not really fussed about playing either midfield or attack, I just want to be involved,” he continued.

“It depends on the opposition, sometimes I prefer starting from deep, other games I like to start further up the pitch.”

Aribo featured for four minutes against United last weekend and has praised the impact of James Tavernier, who got a goal in the encounter.

“Even from the view I had on Sunday I was amazed by the goal from Tavernier,” he added.

“Hoping he can keep up this amazing form and keep doing what he does. A few of the boys were watching him take free-kick the day before so we're not surprised.”

Aribo has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Rangers in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring four goals.

The Super Eagles star will hope to continue his fine form for the Ibrox Stadium outfit on Wednesday night.