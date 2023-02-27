Argentina's World Cup winning manager Lionel Scaloni wins best men's coach at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022

World Cup winning manager Lionel Scaloni was awarded the best men's coach at FIFA's The Best Awards for his triumph in Qatar with Argentina.

Scaloni ended 36-year World Cup wait

Dedicated win to players, staff and family

Recently rewarded with three-year extension

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste boss masterminded his nation's first world crown in 36 years amid a run of just one defeat in 41 matches. Scaloni dedicated the award to his squad of players, his backroom staff and family, and dedicated the trophy to the people of Argentina.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The award comes just hours after Scaloni was rewarded for his World Cup exploits with a contract extension, keeping him at the helm until 2026. The former Albiceleste player was responsible for managing the weight of his nation's expectations while also channelling the leadership of captain Lionel Messi to bring Argentina back to the world stage once again.

WHAT NEXT? With Scaloni remaining as Argentina boss, he will be tasked with defending their third world crown in 2026.