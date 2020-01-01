Argentina legend Diego Maradona recovering after successful brain surgery, personal doctor confirms

The former La Albiceleste forward underwent an operation for a subdural haematoma this week

Diego Maradona's brain surgery was a success and the great is recovering, according to his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata head coach Maradona, 60, underwent a "routine" operation for a subdural haematoma on Tuesday.

The former Argentina and superstar was admitted to Ipensa clinic in La Plata on Monday due to concerns over anemia and dehydration, before being transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

"I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well," Luque told reporters following the emergency procedure.

"Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out tomorrow. His stay at the hospital will depend on his evolution.

"But the start of his recovery was great. The way he reacted after the surgery is promising."

Todas las Triperas y los Triperos estamos con vos. #FuerzaDiego pic.twitter.com/foZA0YZMXy — #Gimnasia133 (@gimnasiaoficial) November 3, 2020

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and guided Napoli to two titles, has been in charge of Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia since 2019.

He appeared in a fragile state when he briefly made an appearance as his Gimnasia side played a match on the evening of his birthday last Friday.

Gimnasia won their opening game 3-0 at home to Patronato.

Maradona has suffered a number of health issues since retiring from football, twice undergoing gastric bypass surgery after becoming dangerously overweight, and falling ill at the 2018 World Cup in .

He took in another spell in hospital the following year due to internal bleeding of the stomach, with his daughter Gianinna raising fears that her father was being "killed from the inside" by continuing his career in coaching on social media.

Maradona dismissed her concerns in his own Instagram post, stating: "I'm not dying at all. I sleep peacefully because I am working. I don't know what Gianinna meant.

"I know that as one gets older people care more about what you will leave behind than about what you are doing. I am very healthy."