Argentina legend Angel Di Maria reveals when he will announce his international retirement as he sends message to Lionel Messi

World Cup-winning Argentine star Angel Di Maria revealed that he will retire from international football after Copa America 2024.

Di Maria won't feature at 2026 World Cup

Will retire after Copa America 2024

Revealed what he told Messi at PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine legend confirmed that he will not be a part of La Albiceleste's World Cup title defence in 2026 as he will retire from international football after Copa America 2024.

Di Maria also revealed what he told Lionel Messi before leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2021/22 season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Todo Pasa, Di Maria said, "I will leave the Argentina national team after Copa America — it’s over for me. I hugged Messi at PSG and told him: the only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old winger has earned 134 international caps thus far where he scored 29 goals. He played a crucial role in Argentina winning the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022 as he scored in both finals against Brazil and France respectively.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Lionel Scaloni's side will be next seen in action against Peru on Wednesday in a 2026 World Cup qualifying game.