Argentina's Emi Martinez called 'the most hated man' in football for World Cup antics by ex-France defender Rami

- Rami launches attack on Martinez
- Calls him "most hated man" in football
- Goalkeeper led Mbappe taunts after World Cup win
WHAT HAPPENED? Following Argentina's World Cup win over France, Martinez made headlines for his continued digs aimed towards 23-year-old Mbappe amid the celebrations. As well as leading chants against him, he held up an image of his face in their bus parade. Ex-France international Rami has hit back on Instagram.
WHAT HE SAID: In an Instagram story posted to his official account, Rami wrote that Martinez is: “the biggest son of a […] in football," and went further, calling him "the most hated man.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's pointed celebrations and taunts have caused a stir, with the 30-year-old cutting a polarising figure for his antics. Rami was capped 36 times for Les Bleus between 2010 and 2018, retiring after winning the World Cup in 2018.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? Martinez returns to Aston Villa a World Cup winner, but will no doubt have put a target on his back as a result of the showboating and trash talk.