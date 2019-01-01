Argentina 1986 World Cup hero Jose Luis 'Tata' Brown dies aged 62

One of the greatest symbols of Argentina's World Cup triumph in Mexico has passed away

World Cup hero Jose Luis 'Tata' Brown has passed away aged 62 in La Plata, in his home country of .

The famous La Albiceleste defender had been battling Alzheimer's disease for some time, with his family recently admitting the effect the illness had on the former centre-back.

Brown, who was affectionately nicknamed 'Tata' throughout his career, scored the first goal, and only strike for his nation, in the 1986 World Cup as Argentina defeated West 3-2.

Late in the match, he dislocated his shoulder but refused to be substituted as he went down in Argentinian football folklore.

Fellow national team star Gabriel Batistuta tweeted his condolences about Brown's death.

Gracias José Luis Brown por tu lucha dentro y fuera de la cancha. Acompaño a sus familiares y afectos . Q.E.P.D. Tata . pic.twitter.com/78bZA9cPce — Gabriel Batistuta (@GBatistutaOK) August 13, 2019

Brown played the majority of his career at Estudientes, based in La Plata, making nearly 300 appearances before a move to Colombian side Atletico Nacional saw him recruited into the Argentinian national team.

He had a stint at Boca Juniors and Deportivo Espanol prior to the 1986 World Cup but was a surprise selection in the squad for the tournament by coach Carlos Bilardo.

Brown was chosen as a back-up for sweeper Daniel Passarella but ended up becoming first-choice and playing in every match of Argentina's triumphant run.

The famous goal in the final against the West Germans came in the 23rd minute, as Brown climbed highest to head home a free kick.

He played 36 times for Argentina, appearing at Copa America tournaments in 1983, 1987 and 1989, and retired from playing at club and international level in 1989.

Brown's football journey was not over however, as he embarked on a managerial career which saw him take the reins of multiple teams and also be an assistant coach to Bilardo at Boca Juniors.

He also took charge of the Argentina under-17's team between 2007-09, leading them to second place in the 2009 South American Football Championship, before being bundled out of the World Cup in the round-of-16 at the hands of .