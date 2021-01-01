Antwi-Adjei: Bochum sign Ghana attacker from Paderborn

The 27-year-old is making a return to the Bundesliga after a season in the second tier of German football

Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei has joined newly-promoted Bundesliga side Bochum, the club have announced.

The winger joins Die Unabsteigbaren as a free agent after seeing out his contract with Paderborn.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at his new outfit.

“VfL Bochum 1848 signed Christopher Antwi-Adjei. The 27-year-old Ghanaian national player is transferring from SC Paderborn 07 to Castroper Straße free of charge and receives a contract with VfL that is dated June 30, 2024,” Bochum have said on their official website.

Antwi-Adjei made 144 games appearances for Paderborn, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists.

In the just-ended campaign, the 27-year-old made 31 league appearances for Paderborn in the Bundesliga 2, scoring on four occasions.

"I am looking forward to more than one aspect: I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges with VfL. I am happy to have signed with a traditional club,” said the attacker.

“I am looking forward to many games in a beautiful stadium - hopefully soon again in front of spectators - and I'm particularly happy to be wearing the VfL Bochum jersey.”

Antwi-Adjei is making a return to the German elite division after a year in Bundesliga 2.

In the 2019-20 term, he played 34 times for Paderborn in the Bundesliga as they finished bottom of the table and consequently headed back to the second tier after one season.

He and his former club had hoped to make a prompt return to top level football but a ninth place in the just-ended campaign meant they will have to spend at least one more year in Bundesliga 2.

“Christopher Antwi-Adjei has a lot of dynamism and can be used variably in the offensive,” Bochum managing director Sebastian Schindzielorz said of their new acquisition.

Article continues below

“He has experience in the Bundesliga and the second league and has again proven in the current season that his speed is a problem for many defensive lines.

“We are delighted to be able to that he settled for VfL and we are firmly convinced that he will help us with his qualities."

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Antwi-Adjei made his international debut for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.