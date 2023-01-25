Antony told 'he can do better' for Man Utd as Ten Hag challenges winger to be 'more direct'

Manchester United winger Antony has been told to improve by manager Erik ten Hag, who has also offered the Brazilian some advice.

Antony struggling for form

Ten Hag says he can do better

Tells winger to be more direct

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has given his verdict on summer signing Antony, with the Brazilian's form coming under scrutiny at Old Trafford. The United boss admits there is room for improvement and has highlighted what he wants to see going forwards from the £85 million man.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When he is playing, the team is winning and that already gives a message I think how well he is performing," Ten Hag told reporters. "He can do better, I see space for improvement and, for instance - and I think you notice - we want him to be more direct, more involved. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing, a good base to build further on.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag also defended Antony's lack of Premier League goals, with the Brazilian having failed to find the back of the net in the English top flight since October.

"I think he already makes improvement, he scored some goals, he scored in his first three games, now he scores against Everton and Charlton, so he has an impact," he added. "But I think with his capabilities, with his talents he can do even more. He has a good contribution in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has come in for criticism in the wake of United's defeat to Arsenal and the club have already accepted they overpaid for the 22-year-old. The winger has three goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season but it's clear the Red Devils are expecting much more having invested so heavily to bring in the Brazilian from Ajax.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The winger will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United in their Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.