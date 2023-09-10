Antony to take indefinite ‘period of absence’ at Man Utd during investigation into domestic abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend

Antony is to take a “period of absence” at Manchester United, with the club stating that his return to action will be delayed “until further notice”.

The Brazilian forward will not form part of training sessions put on at Carrington for those not away on international duty with their respective countries.

He was dropped from the Brazil squad after becoming the subject of disturbing allegations from ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin. That case is being investigated by police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester, with both sides giving their account of events.

Antony denies any wrongdoing, with accusations of physical and mental abuse levelled against him. He will not be figuring for his Premier League employers any time soon, with the Red Devils saying in a statement: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

A statement from Antony read: "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

"This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

Antony joined United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and has taken in 48 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.