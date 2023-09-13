Antony included in Man Utd's Premier League squad despite 'period of absence' from the club amid assault allegations from three women

Manchester United have included Antony in their Premier League squad, despite the player being the subject of assault allegations from three women.

Premier League clubs were obliged to submit their squad selections for the first half of the season by Wednesday, September 13, with a maximum of 25 senior players permitted to be named.

Antony was included in United's list, despite the club announcing earlier in the week that the Brazil winger was taking a leave of absence "until further notice" in order to "address the allegations" made against him.

Antony was dropped from the most recent Brazil squad after being accused of a series of physical assaults by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, with Greater Manchester Police and authorities in Sao Paolo now investigating.

Subsequent to Cavallin's allegations, two more women came forward alleging they had been assaulted by Antony in incidents in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Antony strongly denied the allegations during an interview with Brazilian TV channel SBT, but United –– who previously faced heavy criticism over their handling of Mason Greenwood's situation at the club — decided in conjunction with the player that he should spend time away while the allegations are investigated.

However, he has still been included on the 25-man squad list for the first half of the Premier League season, with changes blocked until January.