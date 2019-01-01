Nigeria's Anthony Nwakaeme ends season with brace of assists in Trabzonspor win

The Nigerian forward helped the Black Sea Storm maintain their 11-game unbeaten in the Turkish top-flight

Anthony Nwakaeme provided two assists as Trabzonspor thumped Rizespor 3-2 in Friday's league outing.

Nwakaeme assisted Hugo Rodallega in cancelling out Rizespor's opener in the 20th minute.

He later helped Abdulkadir Omur in finding the back of the net two minutes before the interval as Trabzonspor held on to a 3-1 lead.

The assists stretched Nwakaeme's tally to 10 goals and 10 assists after 27 matches in his debut campaign in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor ended their campaign as the fifth best team in the league table with 63 points from 34 matches. They also secured a place in next season's Uefa qualifiers.