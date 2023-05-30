Has Anthony Martial played his last game for Man Utd? Forward ruled out of FA Cup final meeting with Man City amid exit rumours

Manchester United have confirmed Anthony Martial will not play in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martial was forced off during Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season against Fulham and has now been diagnosed with a hamstring tear. The injury means the Frenchman is not available for the FA Cup final and could even have played his last game for the club. Manager Erik ten Hag has already warned Martial about his fitness issues amid speculation he could be sold in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has only scored two in his last 12 games for Manchester United but did net twice after coming off the bench against Manchester City in his team's 6-3 defeat in the Premier League back in October. The Frenchman is not Ten Hag's only injury concern for the final. Brazilian winger Antony was stretchered off in tears in United's win over Chelsea, but the Dutch boss has since insisted he could be fit for the trip to Wembley.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury," the club said in a statement. "The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford. Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown."

WHAT NEXT? Martial is facing an uncertain future at United. The forward has scored nine goals for the Red Devils in all competitions during the current campaign but has not completed 90 minutes in the Premier League for United since January 2021.