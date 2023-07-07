Another blow for France! Amandine Henry set to miss Women's World Cup with calf injury

- Amandine Henry ruled out
- France lose another key player
- Tounkara named as replacement
WHAT HAPPENED? The French national team announced in an official statement that star midfielder, Henry, has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup after sustaining a calf injury.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Lyon superstar is the latest to be ruled out of the France World Cup squad after winger Delphine Cascarino and star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The 33-year-old has been capped 93 times for France and made her return to the side after two and a half year absence after raising concerns about ex-French manager, Corinne Diacre.
IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleues have announced Aissatou Tounkara as Henry's replacement and they will be heading to the other side of the world for the World Cup.