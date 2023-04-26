Another big transfer for MLS! Cincinnati FC complete club-record $10m sale of Brenner to Udinese

Cincinnati FC announced the $10 million sale of Brenner (plus add-ons) to Udinese in another major outgoing deal for MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS club has officially sealed its record outgoing transfer, agreeing to send the Brazilian forward to Italy for about $10 million in the summer, with incentives and a sell-on fee that could raise the total significantly higher, according to The Athletic.

Brenner scored 27 goals in 69 MLS matches after joining Cincinnati from Sao Paulo. His new contract at Udinese will run until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cincinnati FC are enjoying the best season of their young history, currently tied for first place in the Eastern Conference. But with other goalscoring threats such as Brandon Vazquez emerging, the club apparently feels confident it can keep up the pace without Brenner.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CINCINNATI? After a U.S. Open Cup game against Louisville City FC on Wednesday night, the team will visit New England on Saturday night for a showdown between Eastern Conference leaders.