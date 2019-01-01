Annual grant not to be used to pay overdue wages, reminds MFL

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) has taken a dim view of several clubs' plan to use their annual grant to settle unpaid wages.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, MFL reminded Malaysian teams that they are to use the grant for developmental purposes, while the wages need to be paid using sponsorships and other financial sources.

"There are documents submitted to MFL stating that the overdue wages will be paid using the annual grant, and although the grant could be used for such purposes, MFL is of the opinion that it is not a healthy way of doing it.

"The grant should be used in 2019 to develop the teams, and if the clubs can secure sponsorships to fund their spendings this year, the grant can be used to build facilities or fund grassroots development.

"The 2019 grant shouldn't be used to pay debts as it's unhealthy. This year's grant should only be used on this year's spendings, as the 2018 affairs should have been paid using the 2018 grant. It is improper for the clubs to state that they still have debts because they still haven't received grant for 2019," MFL CEO Kevin Ramalingam was quoted as saying in the press statement.

On a similar note, Kevin revealed that seven clubs still owed their players' wages, and that action will still be taken on those settled the wages past the dateline.

Beginning in 2018, each Super League club were promised an annual grant of RM3 million (USD733,770) by MFL, while their counterparts were promised RM1 million.

