Angola beat Botswana to qualify for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Angola qualified for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament while Burkina Faso fell at the last hurdle at home

A first-half goal by Wilson Eduardo separated Angola and Botswana and took the Palancas Negras through to the 2019 (Afcon) in .

Angola qualified for their eighth Afcon tournament after an away victory against a rather youthful looking Botswana side.

Needing just a win, former youth international Eduardo Wilson struck in the 21st minute to seal Angola's passage to the Afcon tournament.

The result saw Angola ignore the other Group I match between Mauritania and Burkina Faso in which the latter won 1-0 but their victory was not enough to take them to 2019.

Former forward Bertrand Traore scored Burkina Faso's only goal of the game.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, against Botswana, Angolan forward Michel Bastos was guilty of missing two clear-cut chances in the first half while Djalma also squandered an opportunity in front of goal.

Primeiro Agosto goalkeeper Tony Cabaco was on hand to save the visitors as Botswana looked to show some fight despite already missing out on qualification for the Afcon tournament.

Thero Setsile was Botswana's biggest threat but his efforts could not carry his side to victory.