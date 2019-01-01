Angers announce Sada Thioub’s signing from Nimes

The 24-year-old Senegal international has teamed up with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit after agreeing terms with the side

French club have announced the signing of Sada Thioub from rivals for an undisclosed fee.

On Tuesday, the Senegalese striker agreed a four-year deal with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit after undergoing successful medical examinations.

Thioub has been with Nimes since 2016 and played a key role as the Crocodiles secured promotion to the French top-flight in 2018.

Last season, the forward was a consistent performer for Bernard Blaquart’s men, making 38 league appearances and scoring three goals as they ended ninth on the league table.

Angers, meanwhile, finished 13th in the 2018/19 season and have bolstered their attack with the 24-year-old striker in their quest to challenge for glory in the upcoming season.

🚨 Un Croco peut en cacher un autre...



C’est officiel ! @SadaThioub, finaliste de la dernière CAN avec le Sénégal, est un joueur d’Angers SCO ! Il rejoint son ancien coéquipier à Nîmes, @RachidALIOUI17, qu’il retrouvera très vite à l’entraînement.



📄➡️ https://t.co/Ye3fnRHvq6 pic.twitter.com/us9AGUwFVC — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) July 23, 2019

Thioub will link up with his compatriot Saliou Ciss and other African stars in the club such as Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly, ’s Ismael Traore and ’s Stephane Bahoken.

The forward was part of the Teranga Lions’ silver-winning squad in the 2019 in .

He could make his debut for Angers when they take on Borussia M'gadbach in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.