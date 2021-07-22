Andreas Pereira pushing for Manchester United exit as former Lazio loanee seeks 'definitive home'

The Brazil international midfielder remains keen on heading back to Serie A as he looks to make the 2021-22 season a memorable one

Andreas Pereira is looking to force another exit at Manchester United, with the Brazilian midfielder admitting that he would welcome a return to Italy this summer.

The 25-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Serie A giants Lazio, making 33 appearances across all competitions.

Many of those outings came from the bench as struggles for starts followed him from Old Trafford to Stadio Olimpico, but a new challenge was embraced and another move may be sought in the current transfer window.

Pereira told Gianluca Di Marzio: "I know I could do even better if I was given more space. Even the fans agree, they wrote to me about it on social networks.

"At Lazio I have always given my best in the time I was granted. I think my performance could be better if I had more minutes and more freedom to play. When you come in at the end of the game, the task you have to do tactically is not the best.

"I’d like to go back to the Biancoceleste [Lazio] if I was given more time. Rome could be my definitive home, I had a great time.

"I love the style of play and the team spirit that exists in Serie A. Lazio have priority in my heart, but your country has won me over, why not come back one day if the opportunity arises?"

Pereira's progress has stalled over recent years, with consistency proving hard to come by after failing to name down a regular role in England and Italy.

However, he believes the upcoming campaign could prove to be a memorable one for him.

"I hope next season will be the best of my life, I’m working towards it," Pereira added. "Physically and mentally I’m ready to take responsibility on the pitch: I want to play."

Pereira's contract with United is due to run until the summer of 2023, meaning that the Red Devils will not let him go cheaply.

