'Ramsey a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder

The Italian icon has given his backing to the club's apparent pursuit of the Arsenal and Wales star, who is said to be wanted by Bayern Munich

Aaron Ramsey would be a great signing for Juventus, according to the club's former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after the Premier League side withdrew their offer of a contract renewal, to the player's surprise.

Serie A champions Juve are reportedly among the European clubs keen to sign Ramsey, who will be available to conduct negotiations over a free transfer next month.

And Pirlo believes Juve, who signed Emre Can from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Liverpool in similar circumstances last year, would be boosted by Ramsey's arrival.

"Ramsey is a great purchase," Pirlo said on Sky Sport Italia.

"Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well."

However, Juve are likely to face strong competition for Ramsey's signature. Goal reported last month that Bayern Munich are already close to reaching an agreement with him, while Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be interested in snapping him up for free in the summer.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are ready to seal a January move for the Wales international.

Despite his 10-year Arsenal stay seemingly coming towards its conclusion, Ramsey has made 16 Premier League appearances this term, scoring once.

He impressed after coming off the bench to help Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Tottenham earlier this month, prompting fans to urge the club to offer a new deal, but Unai Emery said there is no turning back on the decision to let him go.

"Two months ago we spoke together about his present and future. I think it was a very good conversation," he said.

Article continues below

"I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances.

"His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like [in the north London derby], it's the best for him and the best for us."

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as a potential Ramsey replacement.