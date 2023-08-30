'It all depended on him' - Andre Onana recall explained by Cameroon boss Rigobert Song as Man Utd goalkeeper reverses retirement decision

Rigobert Song insisted that "it all depended" on Andre Onana as Manchester United keeper reversed retirement decision to get recalled for Cameroon.

Onana left the Cameroon squad midway in Qatar

Had differences with manager Song

Recalled after resolving issues with Song

WHAT HAPPENED? The United goalkeeper flew back home midway through the 2022 World Cup after a reported tiff with the Cameroon manager over tactics. Song claimed that the keeper had asked him to not consider him for the last two group games against Serbia and Brazil and the shot-stopper even flew back home before announcing his retirement from international football at just 26.

However, Onana has now reversed his retirement decision and has received a national team call almost 10 months after, with the pair deciding to put aside their differences.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "It all depended on him. He knew what he had to do. If he's on the list, it's because he did the right thing. He's one of the best goalkeepers, the door was always open. There was never a problem with Andre. Today, we are satisfied that he is reunited with the group," Song told reporters.

IN THREE PHOTOS: Onana has grown in stature since the World Cup and boasts of playing a Champions League final. His progress has not gone unnoticed and United decided to break the bank for the goalkeeper in the summer and paid £48 million ($62m) as a transfer fee to Inter to replace David De Gea.

WHAT NEXT? Onana has a job to do over the weekend against Arsenal in United colours before he heads out for international duty. He is likely to get back his place between the sticks for Cameroon when The Indomitable Lions take part in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi on September 12.