Andre Ayew scores winner as Swansea pip Benrahma's Brentford

After missing a penalty just after the hour-mark, the Black Stars captain made up for his mistake by firing his team to a first-leg advantage

Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game as secured a 1-0 win over Said Benrahma’s in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The international who was in action from start to finish, scored the 81st-minute winner after benefitting Jay Fulton's assist, having earlier missed a penalty.

The strike made up for Ayew's missed spotkick, which had been saved by David Raya in the 64th minute.

The 30-year-old has now scored 16 goals after 45 league appearances this campaign as Steve Cooper's men aim to secure the final promotion slot to the Premier League.

star Said Benrahma was also in action for Brentford but his contribution was not enough to help the visitors avoid defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who is reportedly a transfer target for , could not add to his tally of 17 goals and eight assists before he was replaced by Joel in the 85th minute.