Andre Ayew available for Swansea's League Cup tie vs. Northampton Town

The Jack Army boss has shed light on the possibility of the Ghanaian lining up for the club in Tuesday's match

captain Andre Ayew is in line to make an appearance for Swansea in their League Cup clash with Northampton Town amid uncertainty about his future at the Liberty Stadium.

The attacker is reportedly on his way out of the Welsh club for good after spending last season on loan at Turkish fold .

He only rejoined training on Sunday owing to an extended break after featuring for Ghana at the recent in .

"He has come back really fit," Swansea manager Steve Cooper told pressmen on Monday ahead of Tuesday's cup fixture, according to the BBC.

"Like everybody he is in the mix [to face Northampton].

"He could end up being a really good option for us going forward."

Reports say Ayew could be rejoining former French club while other speculation indicated Swansea have offered the winger to Fenerbahce for free to cut down their wage bill.

Cooper, though, recently indicated a desire to have the player with the Championship club for their quest to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old was re-signed by the Jack Army on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January last year following an unsuccessful stint with .

He has also played for French clubs Lorient and Arles-Avignon in the past.

