Andre Ayew: Al Sadd wrap up deal for Ghana captain

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the King of Hearts

Ghana attacker Andre Ayew has completed a move to Qatari side Al Sadd.

The 31-year-old has joined the King of Hearts as a free agent after leaving EFLChampionship club Swansea City at the end of last season.

Having signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for another one year, he has been handed the No.24 jersey by the side who are coached by former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

Ayew will hope to continue from where he left off at Swansea where he ended the 2020-21 season as the club's top scorer.

A term earlier, he did not only finish as the Jack Army's leading hit-man but was also adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the Season.

He joined the side - for a second spell - in January 2018 as the club sought to win a relegation fight, but a failure in their quest saw the Ghanaian head out on loan to Turkish fold Fenerbahce due to his desire to remain in elite division football.

Amid speculation about moves to West Bromwich Albion and Brighton and Hove Albion, the winger returned to Swansea in the second tier, leading the side to the semi-final of the promotion play-offs where they lost to Brentford.

This season, still amid reports of a move away, the France-born forward propelled the Wales-based outfit to the final of the play-offs where they lost to Brentford once again.

In April, Ayew indicated his international career will impact his decision about his future.

"When you start thinking about that [club future], it takes away some of your focus, and I don't want that," Ayew told FourFourTwo when asked about his next move amid Swansea's chase for promotion.

"It could get to a point where that question will come - 'Are you staying or going?' - but right now I'm happy here.

"There's the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they're very important to me.

"But first I need to focus on making sure Swansea achieve things this season."

While with Al Sadd, Ayew's first Ghana assignment will be 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.