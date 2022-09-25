Andorra vs Latvia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Andorra welcome Latvia to face them at Estadi Nacional in a Group D1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Andorra vs Latvia date & kick-off time

Game: Andorra vs Latvia Date: September 25, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Andorra vs Latvia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Andorra squad & team news

There's no Qatar 2022 on the horizon for Andorra - if there was, it would have been the football story of the decade - but they will at least hope to finish their Nations League campaign on a winning note.

Well clear of bottom spot in D1, they cannot achieve promotion up to the C tier - but they could seriously wound Latvia's chances if they were to stun them.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gómes, Álvarez, Pires Defenders De Pablos, Viladot, Rebés, Garcia, Lima, Alavedra, Cervós, Rubio, Llovera, García Midfielders Vales, Reyes, Moreno, Pujol, Vieira, Clemente, Vieira, Aláez, Rubio Forwards Sánchez, Fernández, Martínez, Rosas, Bernat

Latvia squad and team news

Atop D1, Latvia are eyeing up a move into the next division of Nations League action - and they know a win will be more than enough to see them through.

Any other result could leave them feeling a bit off-kilter however, unless Lichtenstein pull off an all-time stunner against Moldova.