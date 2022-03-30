Anderson 'could have been the best in the world' but Man Utd midfielder 'didn't care', says Foster

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson had the potential to be the world's best player, according to Ben Foster.

The Brazilian spent eight years with the Red Devils, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League in that time.

Anderson was in and out of the squad at times, however, due to his inconsistent performances and injury problems.

What has been said?

Foster, however, believes the ex-Gremio and Porto player could have gone all the way to the top had he put in more effort.

"He could have been the best player in the world at one point, I promise you he could have," the ex-United goalkeeper told the UTD Podcast.

"Everybody would say that he could have been the best in the world at one point.

"But he just didn't care, he didn't care about anything. Honestly, he didn't care about anything [laughs]. But you put him on a pitch and he was like that.

"Carlos Tevez was the same sort of thing. Put him on the pitch and oh my god. There has got to be something in being South American, there's got to be something in that."

How many games did Anderson play for United?

The Brazil international made 181 appearances for the club overall.

He featured in 24 Premier League matches in his first season since joining from Portugal in 2007.

He would never surpass that total in the following years, however, and was kept out for extended periods with a cruciate ligament tear and knee and ankle injuries.

Anderson was loaned to Fiorentina in January 2014 and then returned to his homeland to join Internacional in February 2015.

He then went on to join Coritiba on loan before finishing his career in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

