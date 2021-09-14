UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti to Zinedine Zidane - Which managers have won the most Champions League titles?

Zinedine Zidane is the only manager to win three back-to-back Champions League titles...

The UEFA Champions League is considered as the most prestigious trophy in European football which is contested by the top clubs in the continent.

The Champions League in its current form and name started in 1992. Prior to that, it was known as the European Cup which was introduced in 1955. Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the Champions League with a record 13 titles to their name. 

Los Merengues are followed by Serie A giants AC Milan who have won seven titles, followed by Bayern Munich and Liverpool who have six titles. The current reigning champions of the competition are Chelsea who defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final of the last season's competition. 

Only three managers in the history of the competition have won the title thrice. Legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisely guided the Reds to three Champions League wins in 1977, 1978 and 1981. 

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti won two Champions League titles with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 and won a third one in 2014 with Real Madrid. Ancelotti's former assistant at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is the only manager in the history of the competition to win three titles in a row from 2016 to 2018 with Real Madrid.

Other than Ancelotti and Zidane, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and AS Roma's Jose Mourinho are the only two active managers who have won the Champions League title more than once. While Guardiola guided Barcelona to title triumphs in 2009 and 2011, Mourinho won it with FC Porto (2004) and Inter Milan (2010).

Here, we take a look at all the managers who have won the Champions League title more than once.

Which managers have the most Champions League title?

Manager Titles Years Clubs
Bob Paisley 3 1977, 1978, 1981 Liverpool
Carlo Ancelotti 3 2003, 2007, 2014 AC Milan, Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane 3 2016, 2017, 2018 Real Madrid
José Villalonga 2 1956, 1957 Real Madrid
Luis Carniglia 2 1958, 1959 Real Madrid
Bella Guttmann 2 1961, 1962 Benfica
Helenio Herrera 2 1964, 1965 Inter Milan
Miguel Munoz 2 1960, 1966 Real Madrid
Nereo Rocco 2 1963, 1969 AC Milan
Stefan Kovacs 2 1972, 1973 Ajax
Dettmar Cramer 2 1975, 1976 Bayern Munich
Brian Clough 2 1979, 1980 Nottingham Forest
Ernst Happel 2 1970, 1983 Feyenoord, Hamburger SV
Arrigo Sacchi 2 1989, 1990 AC Milan
Ottmar Hitzfeld 2 1997, 2001 Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich
Vicente del Bosque 2 2000, 2002 Real Madrid
Sir Alex Ferguson 2 1998, 2008 Manchester United
Jose Mourinho 2 2004, 2010 FC Porto, Inter Milan
Pep Guardiola 2 2009, 2011 FC Barcelona
Jupp Heynckes 2 1998, 2013 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

 