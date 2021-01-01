Ancelotti picks out dream Everton signing but would need a time machine to make it possible

The Toffees boss has named AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who he previously worked with at San Siro, as the player he would most like at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti has picked out his dream signing as Everton manager, but would require a time machine in order to add AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini to his back four.

The Toffees boss played alongside and managed a legendary left-back during his time at San Siro.

He still holds Maldini in the highest regard and would welcome the opportunity to add a player of that ilk to his squad at Goodison Park.

What has been said?

Ancelotti has told Sky Sports when asked to name his ideal transfer: “No doubt! Paolo Maldini because he is my friend, he was my team-mate, he was my captain and he is a funny guy!

“He is a top guy, top player, so no doubt it would be Paolo Maldini. It would be nice.”

Maldini’s record at AC Milan

An all-time great made his debut for the Rossoneri in January 1985.

He did not head into retirement until 24 years later, with his boots hung up at the end of the 2008-09 campaign.

Maldini walked away as a one-club man and with 902 appearances taken in for Milan.

Across those outings he helped the Italian giants to seven Serie A titles and four European Cup/Champions League crowns.

He inherited the captain’s armband following the retirement of Franco Baresi in 1997 and also skippered his country while earning 126 caps for the Azzurri.

Who is Everton’s left-back?

Lucas Digne is Ancelotti’s favoured option at present on the left of his defensive unit.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has taken in 23 appearances this season, contributing six assists to the collective cause.

The bigger picture

While he may not have a Maldini at his disposal, Ancelotti has helped to push Everton into contention for European qualification.

The Toffees, ahead of a meeting with Chelsea on Monday, sit fifth in the Premier League table at present and will clamber into the Champions League places if they bring Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as Blues boss to a close – with a game in hand also being held on all of those above them.

