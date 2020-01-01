Ampadu planning Chelsea future but is enjoying Leipzig learning curve

The Wales international was allowed to head out of Stamford Bridge in search of regular game time, but he intends to make his mark in west London

Ethan Ampadu believes he still has a future at , with his plan being to become a senior star for the Blues, but his focus is locked on a loan spell at for now.

The versatile 19-year-old is held in high regard at Stamford Bridge.

He was, however, among those allowed to leave west London during the summer of 2019 in search of regular game time.

Frank Lampard made it clear that he would be showing faith in academy graduates upon returning to familiar surroundings as manager.

The Blues legend could, however, find no role for Ampadu alongside the likes of Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Mason Mount.

That situation may change in the years to come, with a highly-rated international already boasting 12 senior appearances for the Blues.

His intention is to add to those outings, but only after he has proved a point and unlocked further potential during a season-long stint at title hopefuls Leipzig.

Ampadu told reporters after figuring for the German giants in a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League: “I am always watching Chelsea and seeing what is going on.

“It is good to see the young players are shining at the moment. They are in the top four so fingers crossed they can hold on to that.

“I would like to go back, I aim to, but right now I am focused on Leipzig and finishing the season.

“I have not played as much as I would have liked to, but I am definitely learning in training and working hard.

“When this situation came of starting [against Spurs] I knew it was a good opportunity to show what I can do and I'd like to think I've done that.

“I just tried to play my game. I try to be composed and just try to play.”

Ampadu played the full 90 minutes against at the heart of Leipzig’s defence.

He is also capable of operating in midfield, with it that versatility which makes him such a useful option for Chelsea as they piece together plans for 2020-21 and beyond.